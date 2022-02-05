STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-new C5 Aircross

Citroen’s latest version of the C5 Aircross will go on sale internationally this year

Published: 05th February 2022 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

The Citroen C5 Aircross went on sale in India in 2021. A robust looking product that delivered on the comfort quotient, the C5 Aircross has helped establish the Citroen brand in India. Having said that, the company recently showcased the all-new C5 Aircross that takes the game to a whole new level. After all, it has been redesigned to enhance its presence on the road, with a hi-tech and distinguished new look and a host of new features that make it quite an attractive proposition.

Design
Updates include a striking new front end, new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a new interpretation of the iconic Citroen logo on the centre of the grille, V-shaped LED daytime running lights as well as a distinctive new three-dimensional light signature at the rear. The high horizontal bonnet, signature airbumps and distinctive roof bars are also part of the package. Incidentally, the new Citroen C5 Aircross has been designed to be more aerodynamic and it gets functional air curtains positioned on either side of the front bumper that also add to its dynamic stance.

Interior
The cabin of the C5 Aircross has been immensely improved as well! Not that the current generation model was anything to complain about, however the new one looks rather futuristic. The spacious cabin has been kitted out with high quality materials and each passenger gets a heightened level of comfort. New C5 Aircross is the only SUV in its segment to offer three individually sliding, reclining, and folding rear seats. As far as tech on board is concerned, the new C5 Aircross gets a 10-inch touchscreen and is positioned higher on the dashboard. In addition, the fully customisable 12.3-inch digital driver’s display provides all essential and customisable information directly in the driver’s eye-line; this includes navigation maps, information on active driver-assistance systems, and a lot more!

Hybrid drive
The Citroen C5 Aircross will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options, as well as plug-in hybrid versions. The plug-in hybrid versions can go up to 50km in pure electric mode. Citroen could look at bringing in the PHEV version to India with heightened level of fuel efficiency. With the latest generation of safety technologies, including highway driver assist—a level 2 autonomous driving system, the new C5 is quite the machine to look out for. 

Expected price: Rs 35-40 lakh
 

