2022 Audi Q7 review: Next level luxury SUV

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Audi is back with the Q7 with the new design language of Audi's 'Q' family range.

Design

The new Audi Q7 has a sportier design than its predecessor. Key design elements include the new bumper with a 3-D effect, a single frame grille that is wider and has vertical slats, higher air inlets, Matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, dynamic turn indicators, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloys.

Interior

The cabin is where all the action truly lies! Finished in plush materials, you have a spacious luxury lounge on wheels. With seven seats, the Q7 is practical too. It comes with the Audi virtual cockpit, the Audi smartphone interface. You get the rear seat entertainment package. There is also 4-zone air conditioning!

Performance

Under the sculpted hood of the Q7, there are the state-of-the-art 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. The engine delivers 340hp of power and a solid 500Nm of torque allowing it to go from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds!

Features

It comes loaded with features as compared to its predecessor, such as lane departure warning with steering assist, Park Assist Plus with 360° 3D surround camera, MMI Navig-ation plus with MMI touch response, etc.

Verdict

The Audi Q7 ticks all the right boxes that you would expect from a high-end luxury SUV. It is an iconic SUV that will definitely find a lot of takers.

(The Audi Q7 range starts from Rs 79.99 lakh)