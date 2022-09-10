Tata Motors announces electric Tiago, day after M&M unveils e-XUV400

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) unveiled its all-electric XUV400, Tata Motors on Friday announced another addition to its electric vehicle (EV) line-up – Tiago EV. The EV will be launched later this month and may turn out to be one of most affordable electric four-wheelers in the market.

The electric SUV will directly compete against Tata Nexon EV.

Tata is launching electric Tiago more than four years after showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2018.

Currently, Tata has three electric cars in its line-up: Tata Nexon EV Max (`18.34 lakh), Tata Tigor EV (`12.49 lakh), Tata Nexon EV Prime (`14.99 lakh) and lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said,

“As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand.”

He added, “Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio…As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”

Tata Motors has set a target of launching 10 electric models over the next 5 years, for which it is spending over a billion dollars.

NEW DELHI: A day after Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) unveiled its all-electric XUV400, Tata Motors on Friday announced another addition to its electric vehicle (EV) line-up – Tiago EV. The EV will be launched later this month and may turn out to be one of most affordable electric four-wheelers in the market. The electric SUV will directly compete against Tata Nexon EV. Tata is launching electric Tiago more than four years after showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2018. Currently, Tata has three electric cars in its line-up: Tata Nexon EV Max (`18.34 lakh), Tata Tigor EV (`12.49 lakh), Tata Nexon EV Prime (`14.99 lakh) and lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand.” He added, “Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio…As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.” Tata Motors has set a target of launching 10 electric models over the next 5 years, for which it is spending over a billion dollars.