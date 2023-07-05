Home Auto

TVS Apache RR 310 maintains average speed of 152 km/hr in 24-hour trial

A team of 18 riders relayed on 3 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles to achieve the feat

Published: 05th July 2023 02:41 PM

By Express News Service

TVS Motor Co announced that its riders had achieved an average speed of 152 km/hr over a 24-hour period on Asia’s longest test track, the NATRAX at Indore.

The feat was achieved by a team of 18 riders who relayed on 3 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles equipped with Apollo tires.

The test started at 10:00 on Sunday, and ended 24 hours later.

The team covered at total of 3,657.92 km on the race track, and hit a top speed of 173 km/hr during the exercise.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is a touring bike made by the Chennai-based company in collaboration with Germany’s BMW Motorrad, and was first launched in India more than five years ago. 

