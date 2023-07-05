TVS Apache RR 310 maintains average speed of 152 km/hr in 24-hour trial

By Express News Service

TVS Motor Co announced that its riders had achieved an average speed of 152 km/hr over a 24-hour period on Asia’s longest test track, the NATRAX at Indore.

The feat was achieved by a team of 18 riders who relayed on 3 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles equipped with Apollo tires.

The test started at 10:00 on Sunday, and ended 24 hours later.

The team covered at total of 3,657.92 km on the race track, and hit a top speed of 173 km/hr during the exercise.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is a touring bike made by the Chennai-based company in collaboration with Germany’s BMW Motorrad, and was first launched in India more than five years ago.

TVS Motor Co announced that its riders had achieved an average speed of 152 km/hr over a 24-hour period on Asia’s longest test track, the NATRAX at Indore. The feat was achieved by a team of 18 riders who relayed on 3 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles equipped with Apollo tires. The test started at 10:00 on Sunday, and ended 24 hours later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The team covered at total of 3,657.92 km on the race track, and hit a top speed of 173 km/hr during the exercise. The TVS Apache RR 310 is a touring bike made by the Chennai-based company in collaboration with Germany’s BMW Motorrad, and was first launched in India more than five years ago.