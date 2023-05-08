Home Auto

Comfort Class SUV!

Citroën has always been a car manufacturer that values comfort and ingenuity in design, and the All-New C3 Aircross is no exception

Published: 08th May 2023

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The All-New C3 Aircross features a tough and expressive design that inspires confidence. Its assertive front face, with a high bonnet, wide track width, Citroën Y-shaped lighting signature, and powerful double grille with lower skid plate, give it a rather sporty stance. The muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and resilient protective claddings, provide added protection.

To add personalisation, customers can choose from a wide range of themed packs and accessories designed to add character and street presence. Citroën’s signature contrasting roof colours create an eye-catching dual-tone effect, adding extra distinctiveness to the vehicle.

Comfort & safety

Citroën’s passion for ingenious conception is evident in every detail of the All-New C3 Aircross. The spacious cabin provides a comfortable ride for all occupants, thanks to the tuned suspension that maximises comfort and minimises body roll over varying road surfaces. The steering and turning circle are tuned for enhanced agility and easy manoeuvring in dense urban traffic.

The underbody structure and approach angles have been engineered to ensure that the All-New C3 Aircross can tackle rough road surfaces with ease and climb up or down steep slopes without touching the bottom. The torsional stiffness of the body has been closely studied to reduce vibration and amplify occupant comfort.

Interior

The All-New C3 Aircross is particularly roomy, with the five-seater model offering one of the best knee rooms for rear seat passengers and up to 482litres of luggage volume. The 7-seater model adds intelligent modularity for multiple uses, with a third row of two individual seats that can be folded down or removed individually to balance the room for passengers with up to 511-litres capacity for luggage or materials.
The interior is bright, spacious, and smartphone-friendly, embodying Citroën’s acknowledged 360-degree approach to comfort and occupant well-being.

The comfortable seats and powerful climate and air-conditioning system keep everyone relaxed, particularly in the second and third rows of the 7-seater version, thanks to a unique ventilation module mounted into the roof panel. Thoughtful storage solutions throughout include cup holders that double as smartphone holders and up to 5 USB plugs so occupants can power their connectivity and stay in touch or entertained on the move.

Infotainment & Connected Services

The eye-catching and layered horizontal instrument panel features a unique soft-touch grain across the middle. On upper versions, the All-New C3 Aircross comes with a 7-inch TFT cluster and an available 10-inch touchscreen, among the largest in this class, sits centrally and provides access to key infotainment and connected services, including mirroring capability for access to Apps using Apple Car-Play or Android Auto.

Expected launch: August 2023.

Expected price: Rs 14-17 lakh.

