Symphony of opulence & performance

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kodiaq, Skoda’s first foray into the full-size SUV fold, was a monumental success, attaining plaudits in both India and on the global stage. With a price tag ranging between J 38 lakhs and J41.4 lakhs, the Kodiaq emerges as a premium 4x4 alternative to entry-level models from luxury car brands.I got to drive and experience the revamped Kodiaq - a premium seven-seater 4x4 L&K - in Mumbai last week. Here, we bring you everything you need to know about the car – a symphony of luxury and performance.

Enhanced performance

Powered by the 2.0 TSI EVO engine, refined to comply with the new BS6 Phase2 emission norms, the Kodiaq stands out with 4.2% enhanced efficiency. With a peak power of 187hp and 320nm torque, the luxurious SUV claims a sprint time of 0 to 100kmph in a mere 7.8 seconds.

Luxury & comfort

The Laurin & Klement variant prioritises luxury seating, featuring 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with integrated cooling and heating functions. The 2023 avatar of Kodiaq introduces a virtual cockpit across all variants, and the L&K variant offers a fully programmable 26.03cm virtual cockpit with multiple themes to adapt to the driver’s preference.

Innovative features

The Kodiaq debuts clever door-edge protectors, safeguarding the door’s edges from damage. Inside, it features a Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system, a 20.32cm infotainment touchscreen with full connectivity, and wireless charging capabilities. For additional convenience, the Kodiaq provides remote control access to windows, door mirrors, and the panoramic sunroof.

Earning 5 stars from Euro NCAP for both adult and child passengers, Kodiaq is armoured with nine airbags, adaptive front-LED headlights, and multi-collision braking, ensuring optimal safety. The top L&K variant is further fortified with a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.

Spacious & flexible

Kodiaq optimises space with a 40:20:40 split in the second-row and a 50-50 split in the third-row seats, culminating in a substantial 2,005 litres of luggage space with five rear seats folded. The virtual pedal with the electric tailgate maximises convenience, allowing easy access to the 250 litres of boot space.

Dynamic drive experience

Although unable to test Kodiaq’s 4x4 ability, the SUV demonstrated impeccable driving pleasure and comfort in regular traffic, thanks to its progressive steering and dynamic chassis control system offering six distinct drive modes. The Kodiaq is a testament to premium luxury, comfort features, and drivability for those seeking a sub-50 lakh 4x4 SUV.

Final verdict

Embarking on a journey through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, the revamped Skoda Kodiaq left a lasting impression, combining luxury, state-of-the-art features, and robust performance. Whether it’s the luxurious seating, seamless connectivity, or safety features, the Kodiaq appears to leave no stone unturned, offering a comprehensive package for those pursuing extravagance and functionality in a full-size SUV.

