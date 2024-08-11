Two die as factory ceiling collapses in Peenya, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two labourers died and another suffered serious injuries when the ceiling of a factory building collapsed on them at the industrial area in Peenya on Saturday. Veeresh, 35, from Kalaburagi died on the spot, while Imam Sheik, 28, from Yadgir, passed away on the way to hospital. Prakash, 55, also from Kalaburagi, is being treated at Victoria Hospital.

The property owner and the building contractor fled the spot after the ceiling collapsed. Around nine labourers were working there, according to police. The property is reportedly owned by a former JDS leader from Tumakuru. However, police officers said that they are yet to confirm this. The incident took place around 2.15 pm at the building near NTTF Circle in Peenya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Saidulu Adavath told TNIE that the building was old and the labourers were working on the fifth floor. “The labourers were installing an industrial lift on the fifth floor when the ceiling collapsed. Iron rods and other construction material fell, resulting in the death of two workers and seriously injuring another,” Adavath said.