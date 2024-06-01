'Maun' book review: An interesting read for those inclined towards mystic, esoteric subjects

Maun—A Meeting with Silence authored by Dr Nirmala Sewani with Annie Miller is an exposition on the power of silence. It is an account of the actual journey of the lead author through her mundane life, marked by interesting experiences—both temporal and spiritual. The author narrates her experiences of the enlightening, controlling and guiding powers within. And the mystic key to those experiences is silence.

Silence is the mode and medium of working of the spiritual entities in the universe. They exist at a higher pedestal than the material or mundane entities. They provide an insight into worldly phenomena. Intuition, clairvoyance, astrology and allied subjects are closely linked to the realm of spirituality and silence is the functioning medium. This is the thematic core of the book in which the author has narrated her experiences related to development of her intuitive, future-gazing faculties and their application to worldly life.

The book is set against the backdrop of a traditional Hindu Sindhi family in Jaipur. It begins with the birth of the author in 1965 and the local circumstances surrounding that event. Sewani gradually takes you through the spiritual journey of her life, powered by silence. She talks of the Navaratri days when, as a young girl, she undertook the austerity of forced silence as a ritual. She had a natural interest in mystic subjects of esoteric nature and, as if destined, she got associated with an experienced, erudite elder, Dr Mishra, who trained her further in astrology. The author recounts remarkable instances when she made uncannily true predictions about several people. She talks of remedial advice given by her to people approaching her to forestall adverse events in their lives. And the manner in which she links the accuracy of her predictions to the working of her inner clairvoyant faculties powered by silence shakes up the conviction of even the skeptics among the readers. But more importantly, it brings home the power of silence in spiritual advancement of humans.

Predictive astrology may or may not be a subject marred by controversy. It is not authenticated by rationalists. But it remains popular in most global communities even in the present times. This is because all humans dread sorrow but are endowed with limited knowledge and sensory faculties because of which future remains uncertain.

Drawing upon this appeal, the book comes as a source of knowledge related to astrology, but more as a treatise on the power of silence in developing clairvoyant faculties. Silence brings out and unleashes the hidden powers of the spiritual self, making this book an interesting read for those inclined towards mystic and esoteric subjects as well as practical spirituality.

Maun: A Meeting with Silence

By: Dr Nirmala Sewani, Annie Miller

Publisher: Hay House

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 399