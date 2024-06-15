'Why We Die' book review: Solace to the temporality of the animate

There is something uncouth, almost delicately unspeakable, about death. It is best left out of art, plans, social interactions, and especially, books. Yet, nothing is as inevitable. Most of us won’t prep for it, and we most certainly do not, even for a moment, ponder upon the science of death. Yet, as the author of Why We Die points out, we witness death and educate ourselves on the slow unravelling and decay of many systems, including those of civilisations, cities, organisations and organisms.

It takes a prolific genius to take a bull by its horns, to stare down death until it gives up some of its highly encrypted secrets. And thus, not only do we have an exquisite exposition on death, its science and a 360-degree view of its domain; we are treated to the most nuanced understanding of the science behind the process of a demise by molecular biologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Venki Ramakrishnan. The expert dissemination in the simplest language of rather complex notions and through prolonged engagement with past practitioners of the science of biology is the core reader experience.

Structured almost like a page-turner of a whodunit, questions and hypotheses fly at each other, flop or survive and then usher us further on this quest. A who’s who of scientists appear: Darwin, Lamarck, Newton, Einstein or Fleming, in a dazzling array to implant their theories, provide counterpoint and take the discussion ahead with disarming ease. This is, at the same time, a profound research report tome as well as an introduction, for the lay reader, to the fascinating world of pertinent science: that encompasses soil worms, killer whales and Alzheimer’s in humans.

Part enquiry, part a summation of scientific advances, the book is also a record of how the world has perceived biology in recent times and how that has stretched the limits of our understanding of ourselves and the world. “Clinton said, ‘Today we are learning the language in which God created life,’ while Richard Dawkins, the evolutionary biologist and passionate atheist, said, ‘along with Bach’s music, Shakespeare’s sonnets, and the Apollo space program, the Human Genome Project is one of those achievements of the human spirit that makes me proud to be human.’”