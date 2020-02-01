Budget 2020: Government committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Home Budget

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reiterated that the NDA government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"Our government is committed to the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022," she said during her budget speech.

The Finance Minister while stressing that the Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, said: "Farm markets need to be liberalized, farming need to be made more competitive, handholding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed."

She also said that the Centre will encourage state governments to implement following model laws - Model Agricultural Land Leasing Act of 2016, Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act of 2017 and Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services Promotion and Facilitation Act of 2018.

She announced that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) will be expanded to provide 20 lakh farmers in setting up standalone solar pumps.

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. Krishi Udaan will be launched by MoCA on international and national routes," she said.

The Finance Minister during her speech said: "For sector comprising agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural development, an allocation of Rs 2.83 lakh crores has been made for 2020-21."

