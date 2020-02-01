Budget 2020: Kisan Rail, Krishi UDAN for farmers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday."Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts," said Sithraman while presenting the Union Budget.

She said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly.

ALSO READ: Government committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly," she said.

The Finance Minister said high focus is given at the district level for horticulture to gain momentum.

BUDGET LIVE | Nirmala Sitharaman unveils three themes for year ahead

"For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum," she said.

Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament.The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry.