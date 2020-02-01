Home Budget

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman leaves crisis-hit real estate sector disappointed

"The real estate industry is struggling like never before and its pain has spread to financiers and home buyers. This needed urgent correction but remains ignored," said Centrum Group's Jaspal Bindra 

Published: 01st February 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Construction of a high-rise building in Kochi

Construction of a high-rise building in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was little relief for the crisis-hit real estate sector in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's second Union Budget. The sector had wanted the government to push for reforms such as easy availability of finance and lower interest rate, single-window clearance for projects, a fixed GST rate and industry status among other measures to create demand as unsold inventory remains at an alarming level.

“The real estate industry is struggling like never before and its pain has spread to financiers and home buyers. This needed urgent correction but remains ignored. The cut in direct tax rates should benefit the middle-income group. However, it remains to be seen if it's enough to create the necessary consumption demand,” said Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman, Centrum Group.

Other sector experts too agreed that the cut in direct taxes is unlikely to create any demand for real estate. FM Sitharaman in her speech proposed a new income tax regime that she said will lower the tax a salaried individual pays. For incomes of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, there will be no income tax, while for incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 10 per cent.

However, there is a catch here. Tax experts believe that for most middle-income households a shift to the new tax regime will be costlier than sticking to the old one.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “With the economy in the midst of a sharp slowdown, the Union Budget for FY21 was being awaited with high expectations to act as a growth booster. However, the budget fell short of industry expectations, with no major announcement for accelerating growth.”

“The removal of exemptions under the new income tax regime, implying no tax benefit on principal and interest for home loans would be a dampener for the sector… As far as the funding constraint for the real estate sector is concerned, the government spoke about enhancing the partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs, which again may not suffice for the ailing real estate sector,” he added.

According to Knight Frank, unsold inventories across the top eight cities in India registered a 5 per cent decline to 445,836 units in 2019.

The industry, however, welcomed the government’s continued thrust on affordable housing. Sitharaman in the budget proposed that the tax holiday on the profits of developers involved in affordable housing projects be extended by one year to March 2021. A deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest on loans for affordable housing will be extended by one year.

“This measure is expected to boost the affordable housing sector as well as investor sentiments in the near future and will provide ample opportunities for the home buyers to invest,” said Avneesh Sood, Director Eros Group.

Luxury real estate developers, however, showed their displeasure and said the government could have done more for the sector.  “There was an urgent need to address the challenge of liquidity faced by the sector, especially after the NBFC crisis. The budget could also have revived the input tax credit for the housing sector to provide relief to developers and home buyers, wherein homes could have been made available at a lower cost,” Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, Founder and Chairman, Bennet & Bernard Group said.

“Going forward, we hope that the government takes more developer and investor-friendly initiatives for the betterment of the real estate market in the near future,” he said.

According to a report by Anarock, unsold luxury stock increased by 10 per cent YoY in the top seven cities by 2019-end with the overall value of unsold luxury stock estimated to be nearly Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

