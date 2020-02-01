Home Budget

Budget disappointing for Mumbai and Maharashtra, says state Congress chief Thorat

“While the budget was being presented, the markets crashed. What does it indicate?” Thorat asked while stating that the economy is in a disastrous state.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the Union budget presented by finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman has nothing for Mumbai or Maharashtra.

“This is a disappointing budget for Mumbai and Maharashtra. The Union government gets the maximum revenue from here. Yet, the budget has hardly any provisions for Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Thorat said.

“There is nothing in the budget for employment generation. There is virtually no development. Hence, the budget is disappointing,” Thorat said.

He also added that the state shall continue to oppose the Bullet Train project while questioning how it would benefit Maharashtra.

Thorat also termed the budget “old wine in new bottle”.

“The central government had promised to double the farmers’ income by 2022. But there are no concrete schemes announced for that. If the farmers’ income is to be doubled, the agricultural growth rate will have to be at least 11%. Currently, it is just around 2%. So, the Centre’s promise is hollow,” Thorat added.

Thorat also raised questions over the Smart City scheme.

“The budget has an announcement of five new smart cities. But no account was given on what happened to the announcement of 100 smart cities which was made earlier,” he said.

The Maharashtra revenue minister added that the government wants to privatize the Railways, LIC and IDBI, which shows the poor state of the national economy.

“Announcements made in the budget are deceptive,” Thorat said while pointing at the dipping growth rate and increased fiscal deficit.

