'Nation like lotus blooming in Dal lake': Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet in budget speech

The choice of a Kashmiri verse is significant after the government's landmark move of abrogating Article 370 which gave a special status to J&K.

Published: 01st February 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020 and followed the tradition of reciting poetry and couplets with a Kashmiri verse, outlining the inclusiveness of the country.

She translated the verse to Hindi during her speech.

"Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan (Our nation is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, our nation is like a lotus blooming in Dal lake, like the hot blood of younger generation, my nation, your nation, our nation, world's most beautiful nation)."

BUDGET LIVE | Nirmala Sitharaman unveils three themes for year ahead

The choice of a Kashmiri verse is significant after the government's landmark move of abrogating Article 370 which gave a special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Budget speech by the Finance Minister is being keenly watched by members of all different parties in the Parliament. Investors, service-class, business community are also glued to their television sets to hear every word being narrated by her.

In her budget speech, which is ongoing as of now, Finance Minister Sitharaman has also stated that efforts made in the last five years and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignition of the country's growth.

Union Budget 2020 Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman
