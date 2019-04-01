Sensex touches all-time high on day one of FY 20 

MUMBAI: India's popular stock index BSE Sensex touched an all-time high of 39,116 on Monday, in buoyant trading on the first day of the financial year 2019-20. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose to 11,738, close to its high of 11,760.20 hit in August last year, in a rally seen as driven by rate cut hopes and part of the continuing pre-election rally.
The indices couldn’t sustain at high levels, and moved down to close at 38,872 and 11,669, respectively, as investors tried to book profit, led by domestic institutional investors. “The RBI price cut of around 25 basis points is already priced in, and this is definitely a rally that is likely to extend till the election results,” said a Mumbai-based stockbroker.
Banking and energy stocks took a beating while select auto stocks rallied. Index heavyweights Reliance, Infosys, and TCS ended the day in green, giving the positive end to the trading day after prices corrected from their day’s highs. A sustainable move below this would extend this profit booking to 11,600-11,580 levels. On the flip side, the index is going to see fresh record highs,” said Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking.