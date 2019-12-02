Home Business

NEET 2020 Application Form started: Check the complete details here!

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Online MI

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET 2020 application form will be started from 2nd December 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will be able to fill their application form through online mode.

Through NEET 2020 exam admission will be offered in MBBS/ BDS and Ayush courses. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national level entrance examination which is conducted one time every year.

Candidates must fill their application form carefully to avoid any kind of mistake. Upload documents i.e. photograph (10 to 200 kb) and signature (4 to 30 kb) in the JPG/ JPEG format.

General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1400 and SC/ ST/ PWD/ Transgender candidates will have to pay Rs. 750 application fee. Application fee will be paid through online and offline both modes.

How to Apply for NEET 2020:

  • Visit the official website.
  • Fill your basic details i.e. name, category, date of birth etc.
  • After generating OTP, login using your login credentials i.e. application number and password.
  • Fill 3 exam centers according to your preferences.
  • Fill details in the application form including academic details, personal etc.
  • Upload recent passport size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
  • Verify all the details and then submit the application form.
  • Choose online/ offline mode for fee payment and pay the fee.
  • A confirmation page will be generated.
  • Take printout of the confirmation page and keep it safe for other preferences.

Application form will be filled till the 31st December 2019. To apply for NEET 2020 candidates must have to pass 12th class examination from any recognized board with physics, chemistry, biology and English subjects.

Candidates must have completed age of 17 years on or before 31st December 2020. Admit card will be released on 27th March 2020. NTA will conduct examination on 3rd May 2020 through offline mode. Result will be declared on 4th June 2020.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp