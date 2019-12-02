NEET 2020 Application Form started: Check the complete details here!

By Online MI

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET 2020 application form will be started from 2nd December 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam will be able to fill their application form through online mode.

Through NEET 2020 exam admission will be offered in MBBS/ BDS and Ayush courses. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national level entrance examination which is conducted one time every year.

Candidates must fill their application form carefully to avoid any kind of mistake. Upload documents i.e. photograph (10 to 200 kb) and signature (4 to 30 kb) in the JPG/ JPEG format.

General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1400 and SC/ ST/ PWD/ Transgender candidates will have to pay Rs. 750 application fee. Application fee will be paid through online and offline both modes.

How to Apply for NEET 2020:

Visit the official website.

Fill your basic details i.e. name, category, date of birth etc.

After generating OTP, login using your login credentials i.e. application number and password.

Fill 3 exam centers according to your preferences.

Fill details in the application form including academic details, personal etc.

Upload recent passport size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Verify all the details and then submit the application form.

Choose online/ offline mode for fee payment and pay the fee.

A confirmation page will be generated.

Take printout of the confirmation page and keep it safe for other preferences.

Application form will be filled till the 31st December 2019. To apply for NEET 2020 candidates must have to pass 12th class examination from any recognized board with physics, chemistry, biology and English subjects.

Candidates must have completed age of 17 years on or before 31st December 2020. Admit card will be released on 27th March 2020. NTA will conduct examination on 3rd May 2020 through offline mode. Result will be declared on 4th June 2020.