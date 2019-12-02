Home Business

Sensex rises 80 points in early trade on strong Asia cues 

Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer by surging 7.92 per cent after it announced to hike tariffs from December, followed by Reliance, Tata Motors, HUL, IndusInd Bank Axis Bank, Infosys and TCS.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer by surging 7.92 per cent. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex appreciated by over 80 points in early trade on Monday despite headwinds in form of weak GDP numbers, sliding rupee and rising crude prices.

However, a rally in other asian stock markets supported the domestic market, dealers said.

The 30-share index was trading 81.65 points, or 0.20 per cent, higher at 40,875.46 in morning session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 25.35 points, or 0.21 per cent, up at 12,081.40.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the top gainer by surging 7.92 per cent after it announced to hike tariffs from December, followed by Reliance, Tata Motors, HUL, IndusInd Bank Axis Bank, Infosys and TCS.

On the other hand, TechM was fell most (2.55 per cent) in the Sensex pack, followed by ONGC, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Tata Steen and Sun pharma.

On Friday, the BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted 336.36 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 40,793.81.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty also settled 95.10 points or 0.78 per cent down at 12,056.05.

India's second-quarter GDP growth slowed sharply to 4.5 per cent, the weakest pace in more than six years, as manufacturing output hit a slump and consumer demand as well as private investment weakened.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 4 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.78 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.22 per cent to USD 61.23 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,892.29 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 953.62 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Asian markets rallied on Monday following report indicating strong Chinese factory activity that strengthened investors sentiment.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo surged on Monday after a report showed jump in Chinese factory activity.

On Saturday, China announced that its manufacturing sector expanded in November for the first time in

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex GDP Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp