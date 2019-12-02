Home Business

TVS Motor sales down over 16 per cent in November

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,91,222 units last month as compared to 2,60,253 units in November 2018.

Published: 02nd December 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

TVS

TVS Motor Co. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 16.64 per cent decline in total sales in November at 2,66,582 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,19,965 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,49,350 units as against 3,07,142 units in November 2018, down 18.81 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,91,222 units last month as compared to 2,60,253 units in November 2018, down 26.52 per cent, it added.

Shifting of Diwali season to the earlier month and planned adjustment of BS-IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between November 2018 and November 2019, it said.

Total exports, however, grew 27 per cent to 74,060 units last month as compared to 58,476 units in November 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TVS Motor
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp