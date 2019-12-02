Home Business

Walmart, HDFC unveil co-branded credit card for 'Best Price' members

The card was launched at 26 other Best Price Modern Wholesale Store locations across the country.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Walmart

Walmart

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Walmart India, in partnership with HDFC Bank, on Monday launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale "B2B Cash & Carry" stores, offering "free credit upto 50 days.

The card was launched here at Best Price Storeby Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India, and Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments Business and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

Simultaneously, the card was launched at 26 other Best Price Modern Wholesale Store locations across the country.

"I think, for our members, it is absolutely momentous occasion because this is the first time, our members in the kirana segment, in the offices and institutions segments and all our small resellers will be able to avail credit through digital and for a period ranging between 18 and 50 days and this credit is free," Iyer said.

Walmart would continue to open more stores in the country, he said.

It would soon open a store at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

The overall retail growth in the country has been quite good over the last many years and India continues to be the one of the most attractive destinations for retail all over the world, Iyer said.

A press release said that under the new collaboration, registered members of Walmart India's 'Best Price' across the country would now also be able to pay for their purchases via the exclusive co-branded credit card, in addition to other payment solutions already available to them.

It also said the co-branded card would offer 'Best Price' members rewards and cashback on all purchases, with savings of up to six per cent on annual spends, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walmart India HDFC Bank Walmart credit card
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp