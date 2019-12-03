Home Business

Benchmark indices skid over fresh global trade worries

Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday fell in line with subdued Asian markets after the US decision to slap tariffs on imports from Brazil and Argentina opened a new front in global trade war.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0. 31 per cent or 126. 72 points.

The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554. 04 during the day. The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.

In view of fresh tussle in global trade, metal stocks came under pressure. Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet outcome on December 5.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 per cent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers.

Sectorally, metal index bore the brunt of global trade tussle and tumbled 2.67 per cent.

Other top losers were basic materials (1.94 per cent), telecom (1.76 per cent), industrials (1.53 per cent), utilities (1.24 per cent), capital goods (1.18 per cent), oil & gas (0.86 per cent) and FMCG (0.68 per cent).

On the other hand, realty index tops the gainers' chart with 1.36 per cent rise, followed by IT (0.59 per cent), consumer durables (0.09 per cent) and teck (0.16 per cent).

Of the 19 sectoral indices, 15 closed in the red and 4 ended in the green. In the broader market, large cap, small cap and midcap indices underperformed the benchmark Sensex.

Midcap index dropped 0.95 per cent, smallcap 0.74 per cent and largecap 0.51 per cent.

"Domestic markets remained muted on account of downbeat global sentiments after US reinstated tariffs on Argentina and Brazil and threatened even harsher penalties on dozens of popular French products" said Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.

Stoking more worries, China announced sanctions against several US non-government organisations for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts" and said it would now allow US military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong, he said.

These developments are likely to have a negative impact on chances of a fruitful dialogue between the US and China over trade deal. Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut interest rates on December 5, experts believe.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee ended almost flat against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,731.33 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth 753.99 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.54 per cent to USD 61.25 per barrel. Asian markets slipped on Tuesday as global trade tensions resurfaced after the US decision to reimposed tariffs on the two South American countries.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the negative terrain, while Shanghai finished with marginal gains.

In early trade, London slipped 0.1 per cent, while Frankfurt was up 0.7 per cent and Paris rose 0.2 per cent.

