Ducati takes home the champions trophy

By Express News Service

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has added yet another feather in its cap. At the 23rd edition of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2019 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida, Delhi-NCR, the brand bagged the top two positions in the superbike category.

Ducati India’s pilots Rajini Krishnan and Dilip Lalwani won the first and second medals in the superbike category aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 S with both bikes running on OEM stock fitments, respectively. Also, Neharika Yadav, the country’s only woman to race in the 1,000 cc category, has finished the race on her 899 Panigale.

This year’s championship races witnessed over 11 Ducati superbikes on the track making Ducati the biggest superbike manufacturer on the grid. Additionally, Bhumik Lalwani — official pilot of Ducati India’s dealer partner team, Ducati North Star Automotive, secured the championship on Ducati Panigale V4 S, finishing in P1 and P4 in race one and two respectively and Dilip Lalwani, riding for team Ducati India, came second overall in the championship. Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a four-cylinder engine, closely derived from the Desmosedici of the MotoGP. Powering the Panigale V4, the Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 1,103 cm³ 90° V4 with desmodromic timing, delivering a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm, making the Panigale V4 the most powerful bike in the segment. It’s a bike that begins an exciting new chapter in the Ducati story, a new “symphony” of all-Italian performance and emotion.

Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India, said, “We are extremely proud of our riders’ performance at this year’s JK Tyre National Racing Championships, which is not only one of the biggest but also one of the most competitive racing events in the country. I heartily congratulate all of them for a stellar performance with the supremely capable Panigale V4 S being their weapon of choice. It feels great to witness and interact with the growing motor-sporting community in India. I am confident that next year will be even bigger, we can’t wait!”