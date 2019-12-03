Home Business

Ducati takes home the champions trophy

This year’s championship races witnessed over 11 Ducati superbikes on the track making Ducati the biggest superbike manufacturer on the grid.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Ducati team that won JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Superbike Racing event

By Express News Service

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has added yet another feather in its cap. At the 23rd edition of JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2019 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Noida, Delhi-NCR, the brand bagged the top two positions in the superbike category.

Ducati India’s pilots Rajini Krishnan and Dilip Lalwani won the first and second medals in the superbike category aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 S with both bikes running on OEM stock fitments, respectively. Also, Neharika Yadav, the country’s only woman to race in the 1,000 cc category, has finished the race on her 899 Panigale.

This year’s championship races witnessed over 11 Ducati superbikes on the track making Ducati the biggest superbike manufacturer on the grid. Additionally, Bhumik Lalwani — official pilot of Ducati India’s dealer partner team, Ducati North Star Automotive, secured the championship on Ducati Panigale V4 S, finishing in P1 and P4 in race one and two respectively and Dilip Lalwani, riding for team Ducati India, came second overall in the championship. Panigale V4 is the first mass-produced Ducati motorcycle to be equipped with a four-cylinder engine, closely derived from the Desmosedici of the MotoGP. Powering the Panigale V4, the Desmosedici Stradale engine is a 1,103 cm³ 90° V4 with desmodromic timing, delivering a maximum of 214 hp at 13,000 rpm, making the Panigale V4 the most powerful bike in the segment. It’s a bike that begins an exciting new chapter in the Ducati story, a new “symphony” of all-Italian performance and emotion.

Sergi Canovas, MD, Ducati India, said, “We are extremely proud of our riders’ performance at this year’s JK Tyre National Racing Championships, which is not only one of the biggest but also one of the most competitive racing events in the country. I heartily congratulate all of them for a stellar performance with the supremely capable Panigale V4 S being their weapon of choice. It feels great to witness and interact with the growing motor-sporting community in India. I am confident that next year will be even bigger, we can’t wait!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp