Home Business

India Inc’s revenue in negative territory: ICRA

Segment-wise, automobiles, FMCG and the cement sectors continued to report Y-o-Y and sequential weakening.  

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Economy crisis

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: REELING under the impact of continued weakness in consumer sentiments and the general slowdown in the economy, India Inc. delivered an expectedly weak performance during the second quarter of the ongoing financial year.  

According to rating agency ICRA, Q2 FY2020 financial results of 609 companies in the Indian corporate sector (excluding financial sector entities) showed a Y-o-Y and sequential contraction in revenues for the first time in almost four years, with aggregate revenues contracting by 0.9 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
The profitability of India Inc. during the quarter also fell due to subdued demand, high discounting, tepid realizations in commodity sectors, and negative operating leverage.

ICRA estimates that the profit before tax (PBT) margins contracted by 210 bps Y-o-Y and by 140 bps sequentially to 6.5 per cent, the lowest in more than five years. Similarly, the EBITDA margin contracted by 32 bps on a Y-o-Y basis, and by 100 bps sequentially to 16.7 per cent.

An ICRA analysis said that a major impact on revenues came from commodity-linked sectors, revenues from which contracted by 5 per cent on Y-o-Y as well as sequential basis. Consumer-oriented sectors and the infrastructure segment were also down during the quarter.

“Several consumer-linked sectors exhibited continued weakness, with automobile sales contracting by double digits, while FMCG volumes also sequentially slowed down on the back of slowing urban demand and subdued rural demand sentiment,” said Subrata Ray, Senior Group VP- Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA.

On the measures announced by the government to counter the slowdown, Ray said that the impact of the same would get reflected after a lag. With half of FY2020 already gone, any significant recovery in performance will be very tough, he added.

Segment-wise, automobiles, FMCG and the cement sectors continued to report Y-o-Y and sequential weakening.  

On the other hand, sectors such as information technology, gems and jewellery, airlines, pharmaceuticals and telecom reported growth in revenue and helped arrest the extent of contraction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICRA Indian economy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp