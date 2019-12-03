Home Business

Indian banks need USD 7 billion additional capital: Fitch Ratings

The rating agency said that a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions.

Published: 03rd December 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Fitch

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian banks need an additional USD 7 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) equity by 2020-21 to support loan growth and cover for bad loans, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday adding a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions.

In its 2020 Outlook for 'Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Banks', the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on Indian banks, based on its expectations of continued weak performance despite trends showing this could be past the trough, and ongoing capital requirements.

"Non-bank stress coupled with rising macro headwinds pose further challenges for asset quality, particularly at state banks which continue to experience capital constraints, delays in bad-loan recoveries, and poor earnings. More capital is needed to insulate the banks' weak balance sheets and to sustain loan growth," it said.

Fitch said the rating outlook for most Indian banks mirrors the stable outlook on India's sovereign rating. It estimated that "Indian banks will require an additional USD 7 billion of equity by FY'21 (2020-21) to support loan growth, achieve 75 per cent NPL (non performing loan) cover, and build a buffer over the minimum Basel III capital standards."

Public sector banks will require most of this capital as the USD 10 billion being injected into banks in 2019-20 will go mainly towards bridging regulatory capital gaps, providing for ageing impaired loans, and absorbing the costs of merging 10 state banks into four by April 2020. "A slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tensions for a sector which is already grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions," it said.

"The improvement in the impaired-loans ratio in 2018-19 is unlikely to be sustained if stresses on non-banks, real estate and SMEs remain unresolved, due to both tight liquidity and the macroeconomic slowdown," he said.

It said that net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to face pressure as floating-rate loans have to be linked to external benchmarks in a bid to ensure effective monetary transmission. "This will cause a further narrowing in state banks' income buffers which have declined in recent years due to poor asset quality and lower growth, leaving both earnings and equity vulnerable to higher-than-expected credit costs."

Fitch said the systemic stress across non-banks would deal a significant setback to recovery in the banking sector, reversing recent improvements in performance, and posing solvency risks to banks with the thinnest buffers.

Fitch conducted a stress test to examine the potential impact on banks of pressures on NBFCs developing into a broad crisis. "We estimate that the scenario would leave banks with an aggregate shortfall of USD 10 billion to meet regulatory minimums, and USD 50 billion below the level that we believe would provide an adequate buffer," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fitch Ratings India additional capital Asia Pacific Emerging Market Banks Economic slowdown Indian economy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp