S&P reaffirms India's rating, retains outlook at 'stable'

The rating action comes weeks after another global agency Moody's Investors Service lowered the country's rating outlook to "negative" from "stable".

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:50 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global rating agency S&P has reaffirmed sovereign rating of India with a stable outlook, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Tuesday.

"S&P has reaffirmed sovereign rating of India at BBB- with a stable outlook. They have stated that India's economy continues to achieve impressive long-term growth rates despite a recent deceleration," Chakraborty said in a tweet.

'BBB' signifies adequate capacity on an entity to meet its financial commitments.

However, adverse economic conditions or changing circumstances are more likely to weaken its capacity to meet financial commitments.

The rating action comes at a time when the government is facing flak from opposition parties for not doing enough to check the slide in economic growth, which hit six-year lower low of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Standards and Poor's (S&P) also expects the Indian economy to continue to out-perform its peers and that the growth will remain strong over the next two years.

In November, Moody's Investors Service has cut India's credit rating outlook to negative - the first step towards a downgrade, saying the government has been partly ineffective in addressing economic weakness, leading to rising risks that growth will remain lower.

Another international agency, Fitch Ratings continues to hold the country's outlook at stable.

The government has been taking a slew of measures, including sharp reduction corporate tax to boost the economy.

Besides, the Reserve Bank has been extending support to the government's effort by repeatedly cutting key policy rate.

