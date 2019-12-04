Home Business

Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items

The next GST Council meeting will be closely watched as it is expected to take some drastic steps to boost revenue.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With  GST collections falling short of targets and compensation cess to states worth about `40,000 crore remaining unpaid, the government is looking at ways to bring GST-exempt items under tax net. According to sources, the GST Council meeting later this month is likely to discuss ways to improve revenue and identify GST-exempt items that can be taxed.

The next GST Council meeting will be closely watched as it is expected to take some drastic steps to boost revenue. While the GST Council’s remit is to review tax and cess rates, its focus so far has been rationalising GST by reducing levies on many items or taking them out of the list of taxable items. “The total collection has improved slightly but it is still below target.

ALSO READ | GDP numbers explained: Here's what is hurting our economy

With falling revenue, a review is required of items under exemption and cess imposed by state,” a finance ministry official said. If GST collections remain low, it will hit both the Centre and states. The Centre has already written to states seeking suggestions on rates and on exemption list for the next GST Council meeting. Food, fertiliser, certain medicines and farm tools are among the items that are currently exempt from GST.

GST revenues grew 6% in November after several months of poor collections. Total collections are still far below the estimate and officials say the mop-up has to grow over 20% each month to meet Budget targets. As of now, the shortfall is pegged at Rs 50,000 crore. Officials said the council will also discuss pending GST compensation to states, which is estimated at Rs 40,000 crore, a matter recently flagged by all the non-BJP ruled states.

ALSO READ | GDP makes it official: India's economy is on a graveyard spiral

“The Centre is committed to clear the pending compensation to the state. The matter will be discussed in the GST council meet,” the official added. Last month, opposition-ruled states expressed concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.

GST revenue grew in November 
GST revenues grew 6% in November after several months of poor collections. Total collections are still far below the estimate and officials say the mop-up has to grow over 20% each month to meet Budget targets. As of now, the shortfall is pegged at Rs 50,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST revenue shortfall
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp