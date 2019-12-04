Home Business

Samsung India profit declines 58 per cent; becomes USD 10 billion firm

The electronics giant’s revenue from operations rose at 19 per cent to Rs 70,627.7 crore from just Rs 59,370.9 crore the previous fiscal.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Samsung outlet

Picture for representational purpose

Samsung India Electronics has seen its revenues during the last financial year cross the USD 10 billion mark, according to filings made with the Registrar of Companies. However, its profits have shrunk by over half compared to the previous year at Rs 1,540.5 crore compared to Rs 3,712.8 crore in FY18. 

Filings show that its total income rose 20 per cent to Rs 73,085.9 crore in FY19 from Rs 61,065.6 crore in the previous fiscal. The electronics giant’s revenue from operations rose at 19 per cent to Rs 70,627.7 crore from just Rs 59,370.9 crore the previous fiscal.

A perusal of the financials filed show that over 60 per cent of the revenue from operations for the South Korean conglomerate came from mobile phones bringing in a whopping Rs 43,087.98 crore. The audio visual segment, including television and cameras, and the home appliances category meanwhile accounted for Rs 5,015.7 crore and Rs 7,408.2 crore respectively.

Samsung had a significant presence in Indian for several years, but has been facing intense competition in recent times in the mobile phone category from the likes of Xiaomi in the mass segment and OnePlus in the premium segment. Earlier this year, Samsung had said it was confident of clocking double-digit growth in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

Data from research firm IDC shows Xiaomi led the Indian smartphone market in July-September this year with a 27.1 per cent market share, followed by Samsung (18.9 per cent), Vivo (15.2 per cent), Realme (14.3 per cent) and Oppo (11.8 per cent).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samsung India Samsung profits Samsung revenue
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp