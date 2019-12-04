Home Business

Wipro forays into South African consumer care business with acquisition of Canway

Although, the IT major hasn’t disclosed the valuation of the deal, it said that the transaction is subject to the regulatory approval.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Wipro’s Consumer Care vertical has acquired South African personal care firm Canway Corporation, which has popular brands such as Oh So Heavenly, Iwori and IQ under its belt.

Although, the IT major hasn’t disclosed the valuation of the deal, it said that the transaction is subject to the regulatory approval. Wipro Consumer Care is poised to become a leading player in the personal care market in the country with the latest acquisition. Brand Oh So Heavenly has been voted as the most loved brand by the shoppers in South Africa.

The personal care brand was mostly being sold through Clicks, one of the leading health and beauty retailers in the country. The brand has been reigning supreme in multiple categories such as Bath & Shower, Hand Creams, Fragranced Body Sprays, and kids products, Wipro said.

IQ and Iwori brands, which are touted to have native organic ingredients in them have also acquired a substantial market share. The company has its own manufacturing plant and research and development centre in Durban.“This is our 12th acquisition in the last 16 years. This acquisition gives Wipro Consumer a significant entry into South Africa and other African markets.

It is an important milestone for us given, our vision of being among the top three players in personal care in Asia and Africa. We are excited to be in South Africa, the largest personal care market in Africa and the second-largest economy of the continent. Canway is an ideal company to partner with as the team is remarkably passionate and entrepreneurial,” said Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.

Wipro also plans to sell the popular beauty brands in other international markets where it has a solid presence. “This is a momentous occasion for us. I am happy and excited that Canway is now part of the Wipro Group,” said Andre Barnard, CEO, and founder, Canway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wipro Canway Corporation Wipro Consumer Care Wipro South Africa Clicks
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp