Froogal raises USD 1 million from US-based angel investors

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Hyderabad-based customer loyalty marketing start-up Froogal said it has raised $1 million from US-based angel investors in a pre-Series A funding round.

It said the funds would be utilised to expand to other cities as well as for global partnerships and product enrichment. The marketing firm is planning to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon.

Froogal, which was founded in 2017 by IIIT Hyderabad graduates Jeevan Chowdhary and Harshit Harchani, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other data-driven insights to draft marketing campaigns for its clients, which are mostly brick-and-mortar stores. It also provides insights to enterprises using AI and Machine Learning to offer advanced loyalty programmes for serving end-consumers in a more efficient way. The consumers on the other hand can redeem rewards, ask queries and raise complains.

Froogal’s clients span across F&B, retail, beauty, wellness, fashion and apparel sectors. It is already working with some of the top brands like Cream Stone, LOT, Big C, The Thickshake Factory and Pista House.

“Through our tailor-made offerings, we help businesses develop loyalty programmes that can drive repeat business and build a community of loyal brand advocates. Broadly speaking, Froogal acts as an intelligent tool for CXOs, automating most of their marketing needs. With this fund, we aim to expand across new markets,” said Jeevan Chowdary M, founder and CEO, Froogal.