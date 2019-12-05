Home Business

PNB scam: Nirav Modi declared as fugitive economic offender

Special PMLA court Judge V C Barde declared Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offender after hearing extensive arguments of lawyers of the diamantaire and the ED.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: On a plea of the Enforcement Directorate, a special court here on Thursday declared diamond businessman Nirav Modi, the key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a fugitive economic offender.

Modi is currently in Wandsworth Prison in London, from where he is fighting extradition on charges related to the money-laundering and fraud case. He was arrested in March this year.

He is the second businessman after liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya to be declared a fugitive economic offender under provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act which came into existence in August last year.

Special PMLA court Judge V C Barde declared Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offender after hearing extensive arguments of lawyers of the diamantaire and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Nirav Modi, 48, and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, 60, are the prime accused in a scam involving fake guarantees in the name of a state-run lender to secure overseas loans. Both fled India in January last year before the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) began investigations.

ALSO READ: Will commit suicide if extradited to India, says Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi had earlier urged the court here to set aside the ED's plea to declare him an FEO.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the PNB scam and they both left India before details of the fraud came to light in January 2018. Nirav Modi was arrested in London in March this year and his extradition process is pending.

In July 2018, the central agency filed an application under the newly-promulgated FEO Act to declare him a fugitive economic offender.

His lawyer earlier claimed that the ED was relying on evidence and statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act to seek a remedy under the FEO Act.

ALSO READ: Nirav Modi to appear via videolink at UK court

While both have denied charges, Nirav Modi had earlier urged the court here to set aside the ED’s plea to declare him an FEO.

His lawyer earlier claimed that the ED was relying on evidence and statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act to seek a remedy under the FEO Act, but, was not permissible under the FEO Act.

As per the investigating agency, Nirav Modi and his uncle Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated the PNB to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

These LoUs were allegedly issued in a fraudulent manner by a Mumbai branch of the PNB to the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011, till the case came to light.

Under the FEO Act, a person can be declared a fugitive economic offender if a warrant has been issued against him for an offence involving an amount of Rs 100 crore or more and he has left the country and refuses to return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nirav modi PNB Scam loan fraud Punjab National Bank
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp