Hyundai Motor begins feasibility test for fuel cell electric vehicles

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EV) may be considered eco-friendly, but fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) leave EVs in their dust when it comes to clean technologies.

For representational purposes.

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

Unlike conventional internal combustion vehicles, which spew out myriad poisonous gases as by-products, and electric vehicles powered by fossil-fuel driven electricity plants, FCEVs work through a chemical reaction that produces electricity. FCEV vehicles combine hydrogen and oxygen in a process that generates electricity and creates only water as a by-product. Hyundai's FCEV, when launched, could well become the first such car to hit Indian roads. And, it is likely to be the Hyundai NEXO, company sources say.

Unlike conventional internal combustion vehicles, which spew out myriad poisonous gases as by-products, and electric vehicles powered by fossil-fuel driven electricity plants, FCEVs work through a chemical reaction that produces electricity. FCEV vehicles combine hydrogen and oxygen in a process that generates electricity and creates only water as a by-product. Hyundai’s FCEV, when launched, could well become the first such car to hit Indian roads. And, it is likely to be the Hyundai NEXO, company sources say.

“During the recently concluded first International Organisation of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer Conference in India, the Korea Manufacturers’ Association shared strong developments made in Fuel Cell technology and also talked about the global success of the commercially available Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle: Hyundai NEXO,” the firm noted.

Already launched in a few select markets, Nexo comes with a 95kW fuel cell that powers an electric motor generating 161hp of power and 395Nm of peak torque. It has a range of 666 km on a full tank of hydrogen, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 second and a top speed of 177 kmph. “Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations,” said S S Kim, chief, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

