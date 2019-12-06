Maruti Suzuki recalls 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced to recall 63,493 units of 'petrol smart hybrid' variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 models due to a likely issue with their motor generator units (MGU).



In a regulatory filing, the company said: "A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier."



The company said that starting Friday, owners of the vehicles under this recall campaign would be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.



"Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found 'OK' will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost. Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements in such cases, if required," the filing said.



Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. At 2.47 p.m. on Friday, shares of the company on the BSE was trading at Rs 6,898.55, lower by Rs 107.05 or 1.53 per cent from its previous close.



Earlier in the week, the company announced to increase the prices of its vehicles from January 2020, which it attributed to the rise in the input costs.

