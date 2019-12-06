Home Business

MG Motors' ZS EV unveiled, to be launched in January 2020

It is offering five-tier charging infrastructure with the SUV.

Published: 06th December 2019 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

MG (Morris Garages) Motors on Thursday unveiled the MG ZS EV, its first electric car and its second vehicle for the Indian market. The electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), which will be launched in January next year, will compete against the country’s first electric SUV — Hyundai Kona. Homegrown auto-major Tata Motors is also expected to unveil its first electric vehicle (EV) SUV — Nexon EV in coming weeks.

Its price is expected to be significantly lower than Kona (about Rs 24 lakh) and ZS. Expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh - Rs 25 lakh, the Chinese-owned British carmaker said it will start ZS sales in five markets — Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

It is also planning to launch more EVs in India, which will be seen at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. “A truly global and best-inclass EV SUV, the ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the UK, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

It has also been extensively tested for India- specific requirements. We’re hopeful that it will recreate its success in India, thanks to the strong EV ecosystem that we are putting in place,” said Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India. MG claims the new vehicle has the best charging system and it would do its best to create a robust ecosystem.

“We are creating an end-to-end ecosystem for the ZS EV with leading global and local players in the sustainable energy domain,” said Chaba, while naming a number of players such as Delta Electronics, ExicomTele- Systems, Fortum Charge and Drive India etc.

It is offering five-tier charging infrastructure with the SUV. A portable charger will be supplied with each unit that can be plugged in any standard three-pin power socket.MG has partnered with Fortum Charge and Drive India to install super-fast DC chargers (50 kW) at select MG showrooms in cities where the ZS EV will be sold initially.

The carmaker said it will also be installing a network of fast chargers across the country and charging services provided through the roadside assistance. Talking about the most import aspect of the vehicle, its mileage, the ARAI certified range of the MG ZS EV is 340 km per single full charge.

While Kona has an ARAI-certified range of 452 km. Charging time of the two electric SUVs is more or less similar. ZS’s battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger, while a 7.4 kW AC charger will take 6-8 hours for a full charge.

Kona takes a little over six hours via a 7.2 kW charger and 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with 50 kW DC quick charger. Power side, ZS is powered by a synchronous motor producing 143 PS and 353 Nm of peak torque.

It features a 44.5 kWh water-cooled, lithium-ion battery. Kona uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor making 136 PS and 395 Nm of peak torque with its 39.2 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morris Garages MG ZS EV
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp