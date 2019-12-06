NSE appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its new chairman

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it has appointed Public Interest Director Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its new chairman.

The appointment comes following the approval of the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The position was vacant since Ashok Chawla resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in January.

In a statement, the bourse said Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairman of the governing board of the NSE with the approval of Sebi, effective Friday.

The board and the management of NSE has welcomed Chaturvedi, a retired IAS officer and former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as the new chairman of the NSE.