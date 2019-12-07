Home Business

Ola plans expansion in Australia, New Zealand

Ola has signed up 9,000 drivers in New Zealand and already operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, etc.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Simon Smith, managing director - ANZ Region, Ola Cabs during the launch of the service in Australia earlier this year.

By Express News Service

One of the few overseas success stories to have emerged from India’s chaotic start-up ecosystem so far, Ola Cabs has been on a steady expansion spree beyond the country’s shores. Now, even as murmurs of an IPO being planned within the next two years leap from ear-to-ear, the company has announced another large-scale expansion overseas. Albeit in markets it has already forayed into.

Over the past week, Ola has not only revealed that it would be making an entry into the lucrative London market of the UK, it has followed up that announcement with similar plans for the Australia and New Zealand markets too.

According to Ola’s officials in the ANZ (Australia-New Zealand) regions, the company intends to increase its presence in New Zealand four-fold by adding 11 more locations in the country to its service area by the end of the current month. In Australia too, the cab aggregator will add another 11 locations, expanding its service area to all major state capitals in the country.

Ola’s New Zealand country manager Brian Dewil noted in a statement the firm has been growing at a significant pace in the country, and achieving scale has been a long time goal. Extending its services to the regions and achieving scale throughout the country has always been part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, he further said.

“Ola has already signed up 9,000 drivers in New Zealand,” Dewil said, adding that in its most recent expansion drive, it will take its operations beyond the three cities it currently operates in: Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. New cities added to Ola’s service area by Christmas this year will be Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Queenstown, Nelson, New Plymouth, Napier, Rotorua, Taupo and Hastings.

In Australia, Ola already operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra. It will now begin rolling out in Newcastle, the New South Wales Central Coast, Ballarat, Bendigo and Toowoomba before Christmas this year. The company will then go on to launch services in Tasmania, the Northern Territory, Hobart, Darwin, Wollongong, Townsville, Cairns and Mackay over the course of the next few months.

“We want to offer more people the opportunity to make money on their own schedule — whether it’s driving during weekend and evening peaks, or during seasonal periods,” said Simon Smith, managing director, Ola, Australia and New Zealand.

Ola is also giving drivers in the two countries introductory commission offers. Drivers who sign on to its platform in New Zealand by New Year’s Eve are being given an introductory commission offer of nine per cent, while those who do so in Australia are being offered 7.5 per cent.

Financials get better in FY19
The company has also managed to significantly improve its financials over the previous financial year, as its filings with the Registrar of Companies show. Holding firm ANI Technologies narrowed its standalone losses in FY19 to D1,160.27 crore from D2,676.70 crore in the last financial year. Meanwhile, total income rose close to 16 per cent to D2,155.21 crore in FY19 from D1,860.61 crore in the previous fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola Australia Newzealand
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp