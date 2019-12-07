Home Business

Snapdeal expands its reach; adds 3,500 pins

With this, users in towns like Pauri (Uttarakhand), Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Damoh (MP), Adoor (Kerala), Dhubri (Assam), Kudal (Maha) will also now be able to order on Snapdeal.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Snapdeal (File Photo | Reuters)

By Gunja sharan
Express News Service

With almost 90 per cent of its orders coming from customers outside the metro cities, Snapdeal has expanded its delivery reach by adding another 3,500 pin codes to its logistics network this year, especially in tier 3 and tier 4 towns of the country, the company said on Friday.

This expansion is a part of Snapdeal’s strategy to serve the country’s smaller towns, where the next 200 million user live. It now serves over 26,000 pin codes across all 28 states and nine Union Territories and after this expansion, it covers all the metros, tier 1 and 2 cities and most of the tier 3 and 4 towns of India, it said.

“The network expansion is a logical next step of our leadership in Bharat-focused e-commerce. This growth in our reach reflects the vast potential of value-focused e-commerce in our country and we plan to add more areas to our network in 2020,” said a spokesperson, Snapdeal.

Many distant markets, including Shevaroy (Eastern Ghats, Tamil Nadu), Satasar (Rajasthan), Along (Arunachal Pradesh) and other towns in North-East are already on Snapdeal’s network. In this round of expansion, some of the emerging and high-demand markets have been added to the network.

With this, users in towns like Pauri (Uttarakhand), Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Adoor (Kerala), Dhubri (Assam), Kudal (Maharashtra) will also now be able to order on Snapdeal.

As part of the network expansion, it has also implemented a machine learning-based solution to select the right partner for shipping the products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Snapdeal
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp