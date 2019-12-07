Snapdeal expands its reach; adds 3,500 pins

Gunja sharan By

Express News Service

With almost 90 per cent of its orders coming from customers outside the metro cities, Snapdeal has expanded its delivery reach by adding another 3,500 pin codes to its logistics network this year, especially in tier 3 and tier 4 towns of the country, the company said on Friday.

This expansion is a part of Snapdeal’s strategy to serve the country’s smaller towns, where the next 200 million user live. It now serves over 26,000 pin codes across all 28 states and nine Union Territories and after this expansion, it covers all the metros, tier 1 and 2 cities and most of the tier 3 and 4 towns of India, it said.

“The network expansion is a logical next step of our leadership in Bharat-focused e-commerce. This growth in our reach reflects the vast potential of value-focused e-commerce in our country and we plan to add more areas to our network in 2020,” said a spokesperson, Snapdeal.

Many distant markets, including Shevaroy (Eastern Ghats, Tamil Nadu), Satasar (Rajasthan), Along (Arunachal Pradesh) and other towns in North-East are already on Snapdeal’s network. In this round of expansion, some of the emerging and high-demand markets have been added to the network.

With this, users in towns like Pauri (Uttarakhand), Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), Adoor (Kerala), Dhubri (Assam), Kudal (Maharashtra) will also now be able to order on Snapdeal.

As part of the network expansion, it has also implemented a machine learning-based solution to select the right partner for shipping the products.