Garmin launches Venu, Vivoactive smartwatches

Expanding its portfolio in India, US-based wearable major Garmin has launched Venu, its first-ever smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED screen and Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch, rich with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features.

While Venu, which promises a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode, is priced Rs 37,490, Vivoactive 4 priced at Rs 32,590 and promises a battery life of eight days in smartwatch mode.

“We are delighted to introduce Garmin’s first ever AMOLED display smartwatch, Venu in India. This watch will add vibrant colours into the lives of our users and make workouts more fun for them. The new smartwatches are additions to Garmin’s ever-expanding active lifestyle range of smartwatches, which will help customers in improving their workout style,” said Ali Rizvi, national sales manager, Garmin India.

It claims the new collection is built to impress users with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features. One of the key new features includes menstrual cycle tracking.

“The Garmin Connect app lets women track their cycle, log physical and emotional symptoms and learn about training and nutrition during each phase of their cycle. Users will be able to see period reminders, cycle details and symptoms logged for the day,” the company said.

Smartwatches are also loaded with standard features such as receive notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

On the fitness side, Venu and Vivoactive 4 are equipped with over 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and pilates.

The smartwatches also come with all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breath work activities and more.

Talking about the style, the smartwatches come in different colours with interchangeable bands.

