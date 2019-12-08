Home Business

Garmin launches Venu, Vivoactive smartwatches

Talking about the style, the smartwatches come in different colours with interchangeable bands.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Expanding its portfolio in India, US-based wearable major Garmin has launched Venu, its first-ever smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED screen and Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch, rich with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features.

While Venu, which promises a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode, is priced Rs 37,490, Vivoactive 4 priced at Rs 32,590 and promises a battery life of eight days in smartwatch mode.

“We are delighted to introduce Garmin’s first ever AMOLED display smartwatch, Venu in India. This watch will add vibrant colours into the lives of our users and make workouts more fun for them. The new smartwatches are additions to Garmin’s ever-expanding active lifestyle range of smartwatches, which will help customers in improving their workout style,” said Ali Rizvi, national sales manager, Garmin India.

It claims the new collection is built to impress users with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features. One of the key new features includes menstrual cycle tracking.

“The Garmin Connect app lets women track their cycle, log physical and emotional symptoms and learn about training and nutrition during each phase of their cycle. Users will be able to see period reminders, cycle details and symptoms logged for the day,” the company said.

Smartwatches are also loaded with standard features such as receive notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

On the fitness side, Venu and Vivoactive 4 are equipped with over 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and pilates.

The smartwatches also come with all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breath work activities and more.

Talking about the style, the smartwatches come in different colours with interchangeable bands.

About style and colour
The smartwatches come in various colours with interchangeable bands. Venu is available in four colours — Granite Blue with Silver hardware, Black with Slate hardware, Light Sand with Rose Gold hardware and Black with Gold hardware

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garmin Venu
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp