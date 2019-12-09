Home Business

998 job offers made at IIT-M as phase-I placement season concludes

From the 998 offers, including that of 167 pre-placement, there were 34 international offers from 17 companies.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:31 PM

CHENNAI: As many as 998 offers were made by various companies during Phase I of IIT-Madras placement season, which concluded here on December 8.

A total of 848 students, including the pre-placement offers made have already been placed at the end of Phase I Placements for 2019-20 academic year, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras said in a press release.

Some of the recruiters include Intel, Microsoft India, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Mastercard, Bajaj Auto, Mercedes Benz Research and Development India.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the Phase I placements during 2019-20.22 per cent of the students comprise of women candidates, IIT-M said.

The phase II season of placement season would be held in January 2020, it said. Thirty four International offers were made in Phase I, of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office.

Other major international recruiters included ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

The sector wise breakup of job offers included analytics at 31 per cent, Research and Development 43, IT 23 per cent, fast-moving consumer goods one per cent and education two per cent, the release added.

