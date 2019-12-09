Home Business

No reason to show that employment has come down: Modi government in Lok Sabha 

The Labour and Employment Minister also said the government is implementing various schemes for generating more employment.

Published: 09th December 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no reason to show that employment has come down, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told Lok Sabha on Monday in response to remarks that demonetisation has severely impacted jobs.

The Labour and Employment Minister also said the government is implementing various schemes for generating more employment.

"There is no reason that employment has come down(Aisa koi karan nahi hai ki rozgar kam hua hai)," the minister said during the Question Hour.

His response was for supplementaries by TMC member Kalyan Banerjee who said that thousands of labourers in his constituency have lost jobs due to demonetisation and whether the government would take steps in this regard.

He represents Serampore constituency in West Bengal.

In November 2016, the central government demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

According to the minister, every citizen has a right to migrate to any part of the country in quest of better job opportunities and prospects.

"The Constitution of India guarantees all citizens the fundamental right to move freely through the territory of India," he said.

Further, Gangwar said the government is also implementing the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 to mitigate hardships caused by migration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Demonetisation Santosh Kumar Gangwar India Economy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp