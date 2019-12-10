Triumph Motorcycles charms with its muscle roadster Rocket 3 R

Gunja sharan By

Express News Service

Iconic British motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its ultimate high-performance muscle roadster — the all-new Rocket 3 R — in India, priced at Rs 18,00,000 (ex-showroom).

Rocket 3 R is an ideal amalgamation of road presence, power, handling, control, technology and sublime comfort, said the firm.

“The all-new Rocket 3 R establishes itself as a new motorcycling legend and presents an ideal mix of Triumph’s class-defining technologies, premium styling, practical build, commanding road presence and humongous power,” said Shoeb Farooq, general manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, at the Goa launch.

Rocket 3 R is equipped with the 2,500CC triple engine, which offers even higher performance than its predecessor, for amazing acceleration and all-day, any-gear, effortless riding.

The new 2,500CC mill churns out an exhilarating 167 PS of peak power, a 11 per cent rise on the previous generation Rocket 3. It has the highest torque of any production motorcycle with 221 Nm @ 4,000 rpm and is more than 40 kg lighter.

It has a commanding level of control over the Rocket 3’s powerful performance; a new ‘slip and assist’ hydraulic clutch provides the rider with a light clutch action by reducing lever effort, while the slip function reduces wheel hop and chatter under heavy braking.

MUSCULAR PRESENCE

With distinctive details such as the new signature twin LED headlight, including Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding and the sculpted 3-header exhaust run, the new Rocket 3 has an incredibly imposing poise and stance.

The lightweight multi-spoke cast aluminium wheels enhance the muscular contemporary style, with the Rocket 3 R’s wheels featuring a beautiful blacked-out finish. It comes fitted with Avon Cobra Chrome tyres, developed especially for the new Rocket 3, with an imposing 240mm rear wheel width.

The set-up for each Rocket 3 has been designed to be easily changed from twin to single seat set-up with optional addition of an accessory infill pad available to further enhance the single-seat look.

For maximum comfort, it offers a range of rider-adjustable ergonomics. Complementing the Rocket 3 R’s styling, the motorcycle comes with a choice of two alternative premium paint schemes: Korosi Red and Phantom Black.

HANDLING & COMMANDING

The all-new Rocket 3 R features the highest-ever specification of premium brakes and suspension components, plus state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology, all designed to deliver phenomenal handling, superior comfort and all-day touring capability.

CHASSIS, SUSPENSION

With the weight saving of more than 40 kg, the new Rocket 3 R is more than 13 per cent lighter than the previous generation. The Rocket 3 line-up features an all-new high-specification mass-optimised aluminium frame with an innovative design that contributes to the new Rocket 3’s overall weight-saving and provides an incredible torque-to-weight ratio, over 25 per cent higher than the closest competition.

Further, it features a fully adjustable Showa mono-shock rear suspension unit with piggyback reservoir (adjustable rebound, compression and preload) and 47mm adjustable Showa front forks (with rebound and compression adjustability) to deliver superior riding comfort and exceptional touring capability.