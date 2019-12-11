Parliamentary panel flags staff shortage at Ministry of Corporate Affairs

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Finance red-flagged staff shortages at various departments under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday, noting that the increasing quantum of work made filling vacancies a critical task.

According to the report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Competition Commission of India and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) have 133 posts that remain vacant out of a combined sanctioned workforce of 325. A vacancy rate of over 40 per cent.

“The panel notes the multi-year pattern of high vacancies and lack of human resources should be addressed at a structural level so that these gaps are closed as soon as possible. MCA’s various regulatory entities are critically important for a smooth functioning economy. They should be suitably equipped in terms of human capital and systems so that they can provide necessary support to the economy,” it said.

In case of the SFIO, the panel observed that of 91 cases assigned since 2016-17, only 35 have been completed so far. "Keeping in mind the large number of cases and the rising workload with greater complexity, the ministry should strengthen the workforce in SFIO," said the panel.

The government, for its part, has submitted that efforts are being made to improve the situation by expediting the selection process, incentivising posting of officials via a special grant of 20 per cent of Basic Pay and engagement of technical consultants.