Home Business

Coffee Day seeking lenders’ nod to sell Tech Park 

The debt-ridden coffee chain has been trying to sell its assets to settle debts of nearly Rs 5,000 crore after its billionaire founder and promoter V.G Siddhartha committed suicide in July.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday that the company and its subsidiary, Tanglin Developments Ltd, were in the process of obtaining a No objection certificate (NOC) from lenders to sell Bengaluru-based Global Village Tech Park to New York-based investment giant Blackstone.'

Coffee Day also denied reports that suggested Yes Bank, which is the single largest lender to the company, has stalled the Tech Park deal valued at Rs 27,00 crore.

Terming the report of Yes Bank seeking an assurance from Coffee Day on the repayment of loans prior to approval of the Tech Park sale as “bruits”, the firm informed the BSE in a filing that the company and Tanglin Developments Limited, its subsidiary, were in the process of obtaining required NOCs from lenders for the completion of the deal. Coffee Day’s subsidiaries Tanglin Developments Ltd and Sical Logistics owe Yes Bank nearly Rs 150 crore.

The debt-ridden coffee chain has been trying to sell its assets to settle debts of nearly Rs 5,000 crore after its billionaire founder and promoter V.G Siddhartha committed suicide in July. In September, Coffee Day announced that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its nine-acre Tech Park, owned by Tanglin Development Ltd, to Blackstone in a deal valued at Rs 27,00-crore to Rs 30,00 crore. Private equity giant Blackstone had emerged as a front runner to buy the real estate property.

The money raised would help pay off the debts, of which Rs 4,796 crore is secured loans and another Rs 174 crore is unsecured, the company said earlier in a statement. Sources said that Coffee Day is also looking for a potential buyer for Sical Logistics, which runs port terminals and container freight stations, through which the company is expected to raise another Rs 1,500 crore. Coffee Day Enterprises shares on Wednesday settled at Rs 41.70, down 0.24 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coffee Day Enterprises Tanglin Developments
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp