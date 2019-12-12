Home Business

GST: States to focus on dues, removal of anomalies

GST Council meeting next week; in many cases, raw materials are taxed at rates higher than those for finished products

Published: 12th December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Centre will be asking states to agree to new, higher GST rates and merging of two rates in a meeting of the GST Council slated for next week, the states will seek timely payment of compensation by the Centre for lower GST revenues realised by states, and raise the issue of GST anomalies that have had a deleterious effect on industry in the states.

State government officials attending the meeting between the Centre and state officials on GST said the delayed payment by the Centre was playing havoc with their finances. They also said they were not in favour of “further tinkering with rates” and wanted anomalies addressed to encourage production.

For instance, while the GST on electric cycles has been lowered to just 5 per cent, GST on bicycles has been kept at 12 per cent. With cycle sales hit, states with significant bicycle production want this anomaly to be resolved as they feel e-bikes are a rich man’s fancy while cycles are for the rural masses.

More than just cycles, a host of products have an anomalous situation where the raw materials that go into manufacturing the finished products are being taxed at rates higher than those for the finished products. “This gives rise to a strange situation, which defeats the concept of goods being vattable. Anomalies in the GST set-up have to be sorted out,” said Sumit Dutt Majumder, former chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

State and Central officials who met here said that on the table were proposals from the Centre to raise the lowest tax rate of 5 per cent to 6 per cent or 8 per cent for some products, as well as a proposal to replace the two rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent with 15 per cent.Central officials also sought to gain acceptance for proposals to remove tax exemptions for some products and impose cess on top of GST for certain services.

proposals to tweak GST slabs 

State and Central officials said that there were proposals from the Centre to raise the lowest tax rate of 5 per cent to 6 per cent or 8 per cent for some products, as well as a proposal to replace the two rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent with 15 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST revenue
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp