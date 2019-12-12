Mercedes and Nissan cars to cost more

By Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Nissan, along with sub-brand Datsun, and German luxury carmaker Mercedes on Wednesday announced a hike in the prices of their products by up to 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. The decisions, like those of other carmakers, has been taken on account of rising input and commodity prices and will come into effect from January next year.

“In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2020,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. Nissan’s product portfolio in India includes Kicks, Micra, Micra Active, Sunny, Terrano and GT-R. The Datsun vehicle range comprises Go, Go+ and Redi-Go.

Various companies have announced a hike in prices of their vehicles from January.

Mercedes announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective from the first week of January 2020. The correction in the price would be up to the quantum of 3 per cent, varying across the broad model range.