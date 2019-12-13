Home Business

Deloitte failed to comply with auditing standards: NFRA

The NFRA was set up as a regulatory body for framing and enforcement of legislation relating to accounting and auditing.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Deloitte

Deloitte (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has said that Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP failed to comply with auditing standards in carrying out statutory audit of IL&FS Financial Services and did not question the management over-inflating profit by over Rs 180 crore.

This is the first audit quality report of NFRA since its formation on October 1, 2018. The NFRA was set up as a regulatory body for framing and enforcement of legislation relating to accounting and auditing.

“The NFRA has concluded in this AQR report that the failure to comply with the standards on auditing are of such significance that (Deloitte Haskins and Sells)DHS did not have adequate justification for issuing the audit report asserting that the audit was conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing. Besides, the quality control system and processes of DHS were found to be severely inadequate and ineffective,” the release said.

The audit regulator is now examining whether disciplinary proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 need to be initiated against Deloitte or not.

The quality review was conducted as per the Section 132 (2)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 and NFRA Rules, 2018, which require the NFRA to monitor and enforce the compliance with accounting standards and auditing standards in the country.

The crisis at diversified IL&FS group, which had also sparked off concerns in the overall financial system, came to light late last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NFRA Deloitte
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp