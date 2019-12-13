Home Business

Gold tumbles Rs 232 to Rs 38,486 per 10 gram on stronger rupee

The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in the early trade on Friday. Silver prices fell marginally by Rs 7 to Rs 45,189 per kg from Rs 45,196 per kg on Thursday.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 232 to Rs 38,486 per 10 gram in the national capital on the stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,718 per 10 gram. "Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by Rs 232, reflecting overnight fall in international prices. Gold prices witnessed additional pressure on stronger rupee with a fall in the dollar index. The spot rupee was trading around 15 paise higher during the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with marginal gains at USD 1,470 per ounce and USD 16.93 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded steady with international spot gold prices trading near USD 1,470 per ounce on Friday witnessing decline from recent highs on possible phase 1 trade deal between the US and China, Patel added.

