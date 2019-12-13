Home Business

High-end bike makers feel the pinch too

New launches slightly mitigated the impact on sales in the premium segment’s entry category of 250-350CC.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield (Photo | PTI)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

The continued rise in affluence of the already rich has made India one of the most attractive markets for premium and ultra-premium motorcycles in the world. But, even this segment has found itself wading through a morass over the past few quarters.

Except for a couple of new launches, the period between April-November 2019 has witnessed a widespread contraction in demand for bikes larger than 250CC. According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales of motorcycles sporting engines larger than 250CC have shrunk to 4.73 lakh units from 5.84 lakh units during the same period of the previous year, recording a fall of 19 per cent year-on-year.

The decline has been recorded across segments, with the largest segment in the category — 250-350CC — seeing 21 per cent drop, followed by 350-500CC (-30.66%), 1,000-1,600CC (-22.86%) and 1,600CC and above (-4.73%).

The only exceptions were the 500-800CC and 800-1,000CC segments, with the former recording a sixfold rise in sales, mainly driven by the launch of Royal Enfield’s Continental GT 650 last year. The undisputed market leader in the category, Royal Enfield, saw its sales in the 500-800CC segment surge from 325 units in April-November 2018 to 15,196 units this year, even as its overall sales in the 250CC plus segment shrunk by 19.07 per cent. For the 800-1,000CC category, sales remained flat at 707 units, against 703 units a year ago.

New launches also slightly mitigated the impact on sales in the premium segment’s entry category of 250-350CC. Here, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India’s launch of the CB range of bikes have boosted sales for the company, going from nil units last year to 516 units this year.

Company-wise, the majority of motorcycle-makers with products in the premium and ultra premium categories have seen sales crash. If SIAM’s sales data are any indication, the impact has been more pronounced for firms operating in the ultra-premium segment.

Harley-Davidson India has seen its sales plunge 69.16 per cent as of November this financial year, offtake falling from 2,131 units to 657 units. Triumph Motorcycles found demand falling 45 per cent, selling only 394 units compared to 716 units the previous year. Suzuki Motorcycles also saw sales halve from 716 units to 394 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Enfield
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp