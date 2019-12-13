Home Business

Income Tax department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore till November: Revenue Secretary

In money terms, the income tax refunds have gone up by 27.2 per cent.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has issued as much as Rs 1.57 lakh crore of income tax refunds in the first eight-and-a-half-months of the current fiscal compared to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in full 2018-19 fiscal, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said Friday.

At a press conference called to disclose impact of steps taken to boost consumption in the economy so as to uplift growth from a six-year low, Pandey said tax refund cases have gone up by 17 per cent to 2.16 crore.

In money terms, the income tax refunds have gone up by 27.2 per cent. Also, Integrated-GST refund of Rs 38,988 crore has been released so far this fiscal as compared to Rs 56,057 crore in full 2018-19 financial year, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax department IT
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp