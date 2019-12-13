Home Business

Three petrol Maseratis debut

Maserati claims that the latest generation Euro 6c-compliant engines are powerful, exciting to drive and eco-friendly.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati

By Express News Service

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati on Thursday announced the launch of V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market, as part of its 2020 range. While the new Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans have been priced at Rs 1.31-1.44 crore and Rs 1.64-1.73 crore respectively, the Levante SUV commands a sum of Rs 1.42-1.53 crore.

The petrol variants will be available with both the twin-turbo V6 engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp respectively, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The company claims that the latest generation Euro 6c-compliant engines are powerful, exciting to drive and eco-friendly.

“Maserati has been the icon for luxury performance cars with its exquisite line-up of beautifully crafted vehicles, and we will continue to fulfill our customers’ penchant for world-class standards. With an upgraded post-purchase service, Maserati aims to stamp its authority as the brand for absolute enthusiasts who want nothing but the best when they think performance,” said Bojan Jankulovski, head of operations, Maserati India.

Until now, all the three models have been on sale in India with only a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-diesel option that produces 275hp and 600Nm of torque. Maserati claims that V6 petrol engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct injection technology.

As in the diesel variant, both Maserati sedans as well as the Levante SUV petrol will have a redesigned gearshift lever featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel, and improved operation. With the new gearshift lever, the driving modes cluster on the center console of all the three models is more user-friendly.

The carmaker has also made some minor changes in its product. In their diesel variants, the SUV and sedans get a redesigned gearshift lever and a more user-friendly drive mode selector, in addition to a revised airflow distribution control for the driver and front passenger. The 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is improved with updated graphics and ergonomics.

Alongside the Pieno Fiore leather option, Maserati offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and three new veneers for the Levante. The company has also two new tri-coat colours: the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maserati Maserati petrol cars Maserati cars
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp