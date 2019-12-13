Three petrol Maseratis debut

By Express News Service

Italian luxury carmaker Maserati on Thursday announced the launch of V6 petrol variants of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante for the very first time in the Indian market, as part of its 2020 range. While the new Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans have been priced at Rs 1.31-1.44 crore and Rs 1.64-1.73 crore respectively, the Levante SUV commands a sum of Rs 1.42-1.53 crore.

The petrol variants will be available with both the twin-turbo V6 engines, of 350 hp and 430 hp respectively, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The company claims that the latest generation Euro 6c-compliant engines are powerful, exciting to drive and eco-friendly.

“Maserati has been the icon for luxury performance cars with its exquisite line-up of beautifully crafted vehicles, and we will continue to fulfill our customers’ penchant for world-class standards. With an upgraded post-purchase service, Maserati aims to stamp its authority as the brand for absolute enthusiasts who want nothing but the best when they think performance,” said Bojan Jankulovski, head of operations, Maserati India.

Until now, all the three models have been on sale in India with only a 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-diesel option that produces 275hp and 600Nm of torque. Maserati claims that V6 petrol engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct injection technology.

As in the diesel variant, both Maserati sedans as well as the Levante SUV petrol will have a redesigned gearshift lever featuring a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel, and improved operation. With the new gearshift lever, the driving modes cluster on the center console of all the three models is more user-friendly.

The carmaker has also made some minor changes in its product. In their diesel variants, the SUV and sedans get a redesigned gearshift lever and a more user-friendly drive mode selector, in addition to a revised airflow distribution control for the driver and front passenger. The 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is improved with updated graphics and ergonomics.

Alongside the Pieno Fiore leather option, Maserati offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and three new veneers for the Levante. The company has also two new tri-coat colours: the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile.