FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Published: 14th December 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Online Desk

Tired of waiting in long queues at toll booths on national highways? Worry not! With the introduction of FASTags, it is now possible to make payments in a jiffy. 

Road Transport and Highways Ministery has announced that it is mandatory for all private and commercial vehicles to have FASTags from December 15, 2019. 

What are FASTags?

FASTags are a new electronic toll collection method set up in India by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). They employ Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which enables making payments directly from your savings account/prepaid linked to the tag.

The tag needs to be stuck on the windscreen of the vehicle. If you have this tag on your vehicle, you do not have to stop at the toll to make the payment. As your vehicle passes through the booth, the scanner will automatically scan your tag and deduct the exact amount of money from your bank account or prepaid wallet.

Remember, you cannot use the same tag for two or more vehicles. You need to have a separate tag for each vehicle. 

How to buy the tag?

  • There are 22 certified banks which issue FASTags. You can purchase these tags online by visiting the bank's website or the nearest branch. 

Here is the list of banks that issue the tags:
 

Name of the certified banks Customer care number
Axis Bank 1800-419-8585
ICICI Bank 1800-2100-104
IDFC Bank 1800-266-9970
State Bank of India 1800-11-0018
HDFC Bank 1800-120-1243
Karur Vysya Bank 1800-102-1916
EQUITAS Small Finance Bank 1800-419-1996
PayTM Payments Bank Ltd 1800-102-6480
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1800-419-6606
Syndicate Bank     1800-425-0585
Federal Bank 1800-266-9520
South Indian Bank 1800-425-1809
Punjab National Bank 080-67295310
Punjab & Maharashtra Co-op Bank 1800-223-993
Saraswat Bank 1800-266-9545
Fino Payments Bank 1860-266-3466
City Union Bank 1800-2587200
Bank of Baroda     1800-1034568
IndusInd Bank 1860-5005004
Yes Bank     1800-1200
Union Bank 1800-222244
Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd   1800-2667183

Source: Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL)

  • Online shopping sites like Amazon are also selling these tags. 

  • Android smartphone users can download the MYFASTag app from the Google Play Store/Apple Store.

  • You also have an option to recharge your prepaid wallet if you do not wish to link the tag to your bank account. Every time the money in the wallet gets used up, you can recharge it once again. 

How to activate the tags?

Self-activation: 

The tag that you purchase online is based on the do-it-yourself concept where you can activate it yourself by entering your vehicle details in the 'MYFASTag' mobile app.

The NHAI prepaid wallet facility is also available in the app where you can load your money directly if you do not wish to link your account to the tag.

Activating at the bank: 

If you buy the tag at your bank's branch, then you will have to submit an application requesting for the FASTag, KYC documents and registration certificate of your vehicle.

How to recharge your FASTag?

If your FASTag is already linked to your bank account, you need not worry about recharging as long as your bank account has sufficient balance in it. However, if you have opted for the prepaid wallet, then you can recharge in the mobile app or bank website through various modes of payments such as UPI/debit card/credit card/NEFT/Net Banking/IMPS.

