Nissan rolls out 'Red Weekends' programme featuring lucrative offers on models

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Japanese auto-major Nissan India has launched ‘Red Weekends’, consumer promotion initiative, featuring a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. During December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and participate in exciting activities to win branded merchandise and more, the company said.

During the ‘Red Weekends’, buyers can win attractive gifts ranging from instant gift vouchers amounting to Rs 1 crore across Nissan and Datsun models. Customers can avail the total benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh including attractive cash discounts up to Rs 40,000 exchange bonus up to Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000, it said, adding Nissan as a customer-centric brand is offering the highest value proposition to customers via Red Weekends in a way to bring New Year festivities.